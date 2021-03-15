Carthage High School to host prom dress sale

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage High School is helping students find the perfect prom dress.

On Friday and Saturday they’re hosting a prom dress sale. They have more than 120 gently used dresses with various styles available. Dresses will run anywhere from $10 to $75 with some designer dresses costing $100 to $200. The school says this is a safe way for students to sell and buy dresses.

Kelsey Stenger, Carthage High School Teacher, said, “I know money it tight in a lot of home situations. A lot of our students work for their money so if they can save some money and have a beautiful prom dress its a win-win. “

If you would like to donate a dress it costs $10 and you can drop it off at Carthage High School office this week from 7:30 a.m. until three p.m.

Any donated dresses will help students who cannot afford a dress pick out one for free. Anyone can shop for a dress Friday night from five to eight and Saturday from 10 a.m. until two p.m. in the main high school gym.