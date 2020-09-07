Carthage High School Student-Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

CARTHAGE, Mo.–The Carthage R-9 School District was notified by the Jasper County Health Department that a Carthage High School student-athlete tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Carthage R-9 School District assisted the health department by providing contact logs, rosters, and other pertinent information for contact tracing purposes to use in the event of potential COVID-19 exposure.

Students and staff directly exposed to the positive case were notified by a representative of the District or the Jasper County Health Department.

As a result of this exposure, the 9th-grade football game scheduled to take place on Monday, September 7 is canceled and there will be no football practice for 9th-grade on Monday.