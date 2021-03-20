Carthage High School helped their students find prom dresses on Saturday

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage High School is helping students find the perfect prom dress.

Saturday students browsed through more than 120 gently used dresses that were donated by students and the community.

A student volunteer says it felt good to help others find a nice dress at a low price.

Hannah Putnam, Carthage Senior, says, “It makes me excited to know that so many girls are getting to have a beautiful dress for prom.”

The school says they will continue selling some dresses leading up to prom.

They will be donating some of the dresses to Goodwill.