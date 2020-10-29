Carthage High School administration helping foundation that gives women free mammograms

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage High School administration is lending a helping hand to a foundation that gives women free mammograms.

During the month of October Carthage High School Staff pay $5 to wear jeans. All the money goes to McCune-Brooks Healthcare Foundation. They provide free mammograms to school staff and this is one of the ways they show their appreciation.

The Superintendent says its a great way to remember those who have fought breast cancer and educate teachers.

Mark Baker, Superintendent, said, “To recognize and honor those who have been through breast cancer and survived and also our loved ones. Its just a great way to recognize but also a time to educate our staff. There’s many young teachers every year we hire and just make certain they understand what breast cancer is all about.”

The school holds this event annually and usually raises more than $500 the foundation.