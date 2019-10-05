Carthage High responds to news of student killed in Friday night crash

(64836) — Carthage High School principal, Matt Huntley, sends a message to parents and students following news Friday a student died in a crash on Harmony Road, west of CR 110.

They are implementing the district’s crisis management plan. Which includes counselors being available for students, staff and faculty.

“Carthage High School and Carthage Tech Center are saddened by the news that Friday evening, CHS sophomore Archer Lambeth was involved in a fatal car accident.”

Huntley continues by asking the community to support the Lambeth family in this difficult time.

The letter in full is below.

