Carthage High responds to news of student killed in Friday night crash

News

16-year-old sophomore, Archer Lambeth, died in crash

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

(64836) — Carthage High School principal, Matt Huntley, sends a message to parents and students following news Friday a student died in a crash on Harmony Road, west of CR 110.

They are implementing the district’s crisis management plan. Which includes counselors being available for students, staff and faculty.

“Carthage High School and Carthage Tech Center are saddened by the news that Friday evening, CHS sophomore Archer Lambeth was involved in a fatal car accident.”

Huntley continues by asking the community to support the Lambeth family in this difficult time.

The letter in full is below.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First