Carthage haunted house takes no-scare approach for visitors to tour attraction

A Four State haunted house is turning the scariness down a notch for one night.

RIP Myers Inn in Carthage hosted a “no scare” event on Wednesday night. Visitors could enjoy the heated indoor wait area, lights, music, and props without live actors.

And they could get the experience at a reduced price of $10.

This idea gives guests a chance to go through the haunt at their own speed.

“We decided that we would try it and see if it goes over well for the younger kids and even the adults,” explained inn co-owner Jessica Short. “I mean, we’ve had some eight-year-olds go through it during regular haunt season and we’ve had 50-year-old men not go through, so hopefully it allows everybody to go through it.”

Thursday, RIP Myers Inn will be hosting a free trick-or-treat event from 4:30 to 6, and then a regular haunt from 7 to close.