Carthage Hall of Heroes updated with new inductees

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A handful of Carthage residents are being recognized for their contributions to the city.

The Hall Of Carthage Heroes is inducting four new members to its “Wall of Heroes” inside the Fair Acres Family YMCA.

Two athletes and two citizens of distinction were chosen. Greg Kyte, Vince Triplett, Bill Putnam, Jr., and Robert Stanfield will be inducted later this year.

“The original people that are on the hall are very much pioneers who contributed to the founding and building of Carthage hundreds of years ago. Through that time we moved on to more what we would say modern day heroes,” said Heather Collier, Oversight Committee for Carthage Hall Of Heroes

The induction ceremony will take place on November 13th.