Carthage group looks at pool updates

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group in Carthage is the initial stages of updating a pool that’s been there for decades.

The citizens action group hired Water’s Edge Aquatic Design to gather information and provide designs for an aquatic facility.

They are proposing two different plans: one for a neighborhood pool and the other for a regional aquatic center.

The community pool would consist of a basic lap swimming pool for competition and slides for families.

The regional aquatic center will feature tube slides, family lazy rivers, and multiple attractions like zip lines and diving boards.

The YMCA is part of this focus group and helped coordinate people in the community

Johnathan Roberts, Carthage YMCA, said, “The Y has always been a leader in aquatics, not just community or statewide, but nationally. And so we’re just doing our best to put our best foot forward to compliment the city with their facilities. It’s a known basis that people want to swim, swimming’s a fun activity.”

The group met with city leaders tonight to give an initial presentation.

No word yet on if they will be able to move forward with funding the project.