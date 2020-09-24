Carthage future performing arts center gets name

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The newest addition to the Carthage School District now has a name to go along with construction plans.

The future performing arts center will be named after the Phelps family of Carthage, after a donation of $750,000 towards the project.

The district hopes to raise five million dollars in private donations for the project.

The building is expected to seat about 1,300 students with a high tech sound system.

Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 Superintendent, said, “I think sometimes people forget that our present auditorium is 33 years old, and it’s out of date. Still has some work to do and we can’t continue to spend money on it.”

The district plans to spend a couple of years working on private fundraising efforts, followed by a bond election to cover the rest of the cost.