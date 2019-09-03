Carthage Fire Department helps raise thousands for MDA

As Labor Day weekend comes to a close, local fire fighters are taking this time to raise awareness for a good cause.

The Carthage Fire Department spent the weekend collecting funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at the Carthage Walmart.

Their ‘Fill the Boot’ initiative will go towards the organization that works to fund treatments for those suffering from muscular dystrophy.

The Carthage Fire Department say the community has definitely showed its support this weekend by making plenty of generous donations.

“We’ve had great support by the community,” explained Captain Brian Calhoon. “This is really a good spot to catch people while they do their shopping. It works out very well for us.”

This weekend’s donations brought in about $3,000 for MDA.