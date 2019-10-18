Carthage FFA educates elementary students on the ins and outs of food industry

Most of us don’t give much thought to where the food we eat comes from or how it gets to our plates, but elementary school kids in Carthage will from now on.

High school students in the Carthage FFA program brought their animals to school with them on Friday to show kids how the process works from start to finish. Kaitlyn Cloud, a senior at Carthage, says it’s designed to be informational for kids that didn’t grow up on a farm.

“We have all the third graders from the Carthage R-9 School District come and they learn about all the different parts of the agriculture industry,” Cloud explained.

For example, Clould says you can make about 2,000 hamburgers out of the average cow. Cloud is the FFA president in Carthage and plans on going into either food science or ag business at Oklahoma State University.