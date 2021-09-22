Carthage family warns to practice safe shopping online after inflatable pool scam

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage family is warning others to be cautious when ordering items online.

Sandra Hudson ordered a waterpark inflatable pool for $99 online and received a small inflatable pool instead.

She tried contacting the company about the mistake, but they told her it was the correct item and would not fully refund her money.

Hudson filed a report with the Better Business Bureau after talking to the company for a month without any results.

“Do your research do it really well. I did they told me they were a legit company, in fact they are not because I didn’t get what we had asked for. What makes this whole situation worse is the kids were excited about it,” said Sandra Hudson, filed report with BBB.

The Better Business Bureau says before ordering online beware of too-good-to-be-true deals.

They say to shop with a credit card and keep a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item.