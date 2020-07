CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage city leaders are taking a closer look at whether pay raises are needed for city workers.

A new pay study says nearly half of the city’s minimum pay rates are below acceptable levels.

It also says that’s affecting how long workers stay on the job, with the city turnover rate rising from seven percent to 39% in just two years.

The study also suggests potential changes to health insurance benefits, vacation time, and bilingual pay.