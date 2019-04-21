Carthage event helps provide funding for breast cancer survivors to get tattoos

Giving hope to survivors of breast cancer is what inspired Saturday’s “Pink Ribbon Bowl.”

People bowled to raise money to help women cover their cancer scars with tattoos.

“Pink Ribbon Bowl” organizer Sandy Hicks says she is a survivor of breast cancer and several years ago, she was self conscious from the scars left after treatment.

This inspired her to get a tattoo, which helped change her outlook on life.

Elusive Tattoo Parlor in Carthage parterned with the organization over the past few days, giving tattoos for breast cancer survivors at only $50.

Hicks says, “I just want to thank the community and thank everyone that participates. It’s greatly appreciated. And the women that recieve the tattoos, the smiles on their face if they could see them. It would touch their hearts as it does ours. “

Hicks says over the past few years they have been able to impact about 30 women’s lives, raising about $16,000.

