Carthage dog clinic helps puppies learn to socialize

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Dog owners take their puppies to a Carthage clinic to socialize with other dogs.

Central Pet Clinic held the first of three puppy socialization mini-clinics Saturday.

Puppies of all breeds interacted with each other, as well as new objects and people.

The obedience trainer recommends being consistent with your training, develop a routine, and take your dog to obedience classes to prevent bad behavior.

Jessicca Bailey, Certified Obedience Pet Trainer, says, “For instance, whenever a puppy is jumping on you, that’s them demanding attention, which some of the owners don’t

think of it that way, and their first reaction is to give the puppy attention for the jumping. I have to reiterate to them that if they’re being rewarded for the jumping then they’re going to continue to do that.”

The puppy socialization mini-clinic continues for the next two Saturdays, starting at 9 a.m.