Carthage CVB under investigation over money issues

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Authorities are looking into whether the Carthage C.V.B. broke the law in how it spends its money.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Carthage after allegations of the misappropriation of funds.

It started with the Carthage city council, which has started an independent forensic audit of C.V.B. finances and cancelled the city contract with the agency.

City motel/hotel taxes support that agreement, generally worth more than $100,000 per year.

