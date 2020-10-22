Carthage crossing guard hits 40 years of service

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage woman hits four decades of service with a handheld stop sign and traffic-halting vest.

The Carthage School District honored Anita Jones today for 40 years serving as a crossing guard.

Anita started out helping Mark Twain students at Garrison and Centennial back in the 1980s.

She’s still stopping traffic, just at a different location, at Columbian Elementary School.

Anita says one of the perks has been seeing multiple generations.

Anita Jones, Carthage Crossing Guard, said, “Children that I have crossed that I have crossed the parents first. And I said it’s really fun to get to see the parent and then their kids as they were growing up too.”

She adds that it all started as a way to hold a job that worked well for a stay-at-home mom.