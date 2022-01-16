Carthage Crisis Center purchases a new van

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A nonprofit has a new set of wheels to help its residents get back on their feet.

The Carthage Crisis Center recently purchased a nearly $6,000 2009 Chrysler Town & Country van.

The seven passenger van was purchased with money from a $2,500 grant from the Carthage Community Foundation.

“We had another van, but what would happen is we wouldn’t have enough vehicles to transport people. We transport them to doctors appointments, probation and parole. All kinds of other things. When people are getting back acclimated into society there’s a lot of things they need to take care of. So our biggest problem was we didn’t have enough vehicles,” said Jim Benton, Carthage Crisis Center Executive Director.

With the two vans the center can now transport 20 residents at a time and pick up food donations.