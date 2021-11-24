Carthage Crisis Center in need of food donations after week of preparing Thanksgiving meals

CARTHAGE, Mo. — After a busy week of preparing meals for Thanksgiving — the Carthage Crisis Center could use some assistance.

Volunteers will distribute those Thanksgiving meals tomorrow, but officials say they could use more food donations to help them with their normal meal prep. Things like fruits, vegetables, sugar and coffee.

“Funding wise, you know, people have responded really well to our requests for help. We put some facebook posts about we were short on turkeys, those came in right away. Just about anything we need, we let that need be known, the people take care of us here in Carthage, they take care of their own,” said Jim Benton, Carthage Crisis Center Executive Director.

Food donations can be dropped off at the center. It’s located at 100 North Main Street.