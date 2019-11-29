Carthage crisis center helps those in need

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local crisis center prepares and serves a warm Thanksgiving meal to those in need.

More than 400 meals were made for those who can’t experience a tradition thanksgiving at the Carthage crisis center today.

Volunteers rotate shifts of cooking, preparing and serving the meals to the community.

About 250 people came to eat at the center and 160 meals were delivered to those who couldn’t attend the feast.

Jim Benton, Carthage Crisis Center, said, “For us at the crisis center is one of the greatest days of the year where our whole community comes to make sure that everybody gets a meal.”

More than 100 volunteers prepared and served meals.