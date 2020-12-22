Carthage Crisis Center helps man make it home for Christmas

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Instead of just going the extra mile, one local charity decided to go hundreds of extra miles.

The Carthage Crisis Center received a call from the Flying J in Joplin Friday Night. They were told about a blind homeless man named John who was trying to make it to his family in Houston Texas.

To do this he was trying to hitch hike all the way from Kansas. The Crisis Center got a hold of John and got him a bus ticket thanks to funds from those in Carthage.

Jim Benton, Executive Director, said, “We have people who support us and specifically say that they want to help people in distress, so we have gas cards that we give out, we have bus tickets on occasion if we have the funds, and in this case we had everything we needed to take care of John to get him home.”

John was taken to the Joplin bus station the next morning and was escorted onto a one way trip to Houston.