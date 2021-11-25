Carthage Crisis Center delivers 300 Thanksgiving meals to Jasper and Newton County residents

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Officials and volunteers from the Carthage Crisis Center packaged and delivered 300 meals to residents in smaller communities across Jasper and Newton counties. Families signed up ahead of time — and volunteers spent the afternoon delivering the five course meals.

“Feeding people who are hungry is always very important. and Thanksgiving is one of those meals where everybody thinks about that. but we don’t want to just feed the people physically we want to feed them in their souls. that physical connection for people who are so lonely,” said Jim Benton, Carthage Crisis Center Executive Director.

Once the meals were delivered, the center hosted a sit down meal for its residents and volunteers.