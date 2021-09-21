Carthage Crisis Center celebrates 25 year anniversary

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local nonprofit is celebrating 25 years helping the Carthage community.

The Carthage Crisis Center turned 25 this spring.

The center has helped more than 500 people over the years with transitional housing, food and mental health and substance abuse.

During the pandemic they are shortening their capacity and only helping 24 people at a time.

“In order for a person to break out of homelessness they need to have a good job, reliable transportation and a stable place to live. And so, those are the essentials we work with for each of our residents here, but there are reasons why people became homeless and those are things we want to address,” said Jim Benton, Executive Director Of Carthage Crisis Center.

“They gave me stability again, a safe place to stay and love,” said Alicia Pryor, Carthage Crisis Center Resident.

The nonprofit was planning on holding a large celebration for their anniversary, but they are postponing it to next year because of the pandemic.