Carthage Courthouse reaches 125th year

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A hundred year old building has a lot of of history behind it – but one Jasper County landmark is adding another 25 to its total.

It made a big impression on Carthage native Kelly Bloom even when she was little.

Kelly Bloom, Carthage, said, “It reminded me of a castle.”

Bloom says it’s hard to put a finger on the reason she loves the Jasper County courthouse so much, she just knows she does.

“Oh don’t really know why, it’s huge – the biggest building I had ever seen when I was little.”

The structure has a lot of history, dating back to 1895. County Commissioner Tom Flanigan says early elections to fund the $100,000 project failed, prompting the Maple Leaf city to get involved.

Tom Flanigan, Carthage, said, “Carthage decided they would pitch in and become a contributor to the cost of the courthouse in Carthage.”

They covered half the total, getting space in the building in return. But the issue finally passed when county leaders agreed to also build a $20,000 courts building in Joplin. It would take just two years to build the courthouse from native Carthage stone.

“All moved by hand essentially – all put into place, all cut by hand on the lawn.”

How the building is used has changed a lot – city offices moved out and a new court room is just one of the current changes under construction. But that doesn’t affect the exterior.

“So the interior’s been pretty fluid. The outside, you’re not going to do much to the outside. it’s stone.”

Flanigan calls it one of the most photographed structures in the state.

“The arch in St. Louis is probably the most photographed – this building is way up there. If it’s not in the top three, I would be surprised.”