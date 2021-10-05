Carthage couple named 2021 Missouri Farm Family of Jasper County

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage couple has been singled out for their dedication in the field of agriculture.

Chris and Michelle Cloud have been named this year’s “Missouri Farm Family” for Jasper County. The honor was voted on by the county’s “University of Missouri Extension” and “Jasper County Farm Bureau.” both have been involved in agriculture their entire lives.

Chris is the grandson of the couple that started “Cloud’s Meats.” he’s also been an Ag teacher at Carthage High School for 26 years. Michelle has worked at Cloud’s for the past 22 years. Both have also been involved in a number of Ag-related organizations.

“Instilling hopefully the same passion for agriculture that I have, that I can instill in my students and not only, I realize not most of my students probably aren’t going to be involved in production Ag, they may have an Ag career, but on the other hand they’re still going to be ag consumers and I think they still need to be informed of where their food comes from, how it’s prepared and what goes into the actual production of it,” said Chris Cloud, Award Recipient.

“We were the committee chair for the Missouri Farm Bureau young farmers and ranchers some years back, and we’ve just stayed involved with Farm Bureau over the years on the county level as well, and Chris is involved in a lot of other committees outside of work, and I think they just recognized that we have a passion for agriculture and our family farm,” said Michelle Cloud, Award Recipient.

The couple has three daughters who have been involved in Ag-related organizations since they were little — two, of whom, are pursuing Ag-related degrees in college.