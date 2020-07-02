JOPLIN, Mo. — A Carthage couple admits they embezzled funds from two Joplin convenience stores.

51 year old Jeanine Poe and 57 year old William Poe pled guilty in federal court.

Jeanine Poe had been managing two Doc’s Stop gas stations.

The federal prosecutor says she opened 7 business credit card accounts to pay for personal trips and expenses.

One of the cards was in William Poe’s name.

The prosecutor adds large amounts of cash were fraudulently transferred from the business bank account to a personal bank account.

Sentencing is expected to take place later this Summer.