CARTHAGE, Mo. — City leaders in Carthage are considering whether to outline regulations for parking lots in town.

City Council members are discussing the new rules for city lots.

That could include a limit of ten consecutive days for parking in one lot.

It would also ban selling items out of a vehicle parked in a city lots.

The parking lot regulations would also prohibit parking anywhere other than a designated parking space.

The council meets Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Carthage City Hall.