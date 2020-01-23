Carthage considering use tax

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Leaders in another Southwest Missouri town are considering putting a use tax on the ballot.

The Carthage City Council will hold a special session to discuss whether to ask voters for the online tax.

The proposal would mirror the existing city sales tax of 2.75%.

A state group estimates adding the use tax could mean an extra $250,000 to 400,000 per year for the city.

Tom Short, Carthage City Administrator, said, “The whole trend of buying online is hurting brick and mortar places where we get most of our sales tax from – kind of giving the online people a little unfair advantage if they don’t have to collect sales tax.”

Council members will discuss the potential ballot question at a special meeting Thursday night at 6:30 at Carthage City Hall.