Carthage company helps to prepare for Hurricane Ida

CARTHAGE, Mo. — As Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, crew members from one Carthage company are making their way to Louisiana.

Four members of Carthage Water Electric are going to Alexandria, Louisiana to help prepare for the aftermath.

Primarily line-men, they will be bringing three vehicles and equipment to help with what’s asked of them.

“Our folks take a lot of pride in the fact that we’re asked to help, and are willing to help. And certainly for me, I’m proud of the men and women that are willing to go and help out and serve and do their part to assets these communities in need.” Chuck Bryant, Carthage Water Electric GM.

The crew will be in Alexandria by tomorrow night.