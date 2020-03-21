Carthage Community Foundation working to help those in need

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Community Foundation is trying to help those who are helping others in the area.

The foundation announced yesterday they are expanding parameters for non-profits and other IRS approved entities serving Carthage.

Starting Monday, March 23rd an organization can submit an application online if they are in need of immediate funding.

The deadline for applications are on April 10th, which will allow the board to make decisions quicker in an effort to distribute funding to non-profits faster.

The foundation is hoping the new start date will encourage these organizations to ask for funding for critical short-term needs for their service community, staffing, or operations.

To sign up follow the link below.

https://www.cfozarks.org/find-grants-scholarships