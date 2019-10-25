Carthage Community Foundation donates thousands of dollars in grant money to help improve community quality of life

The Carthage Community Foundation is throwing its support behind a wide range of efforts, like Horses of Hope.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Whether it’s five dollars or five thousand dollars, every little bit helps,” explained Shannon Stewart with Horses of Hope.

Stewart is excited to see some extra funding for her group, Horses of Hope. The grant will help pay for custom saddle pads.

Shannon Stewart, Horses of Hope: “They really do help save our horses’ backs because they have a lot of different riders on them,” Stewart added. “Many of them can be very unbalanced, so whatever we can do to preserve our horses and their health.”

Horses of Hope is just one of 16 groups getting funding from the Carthage Community Foundation. That list starts with health-based initiatives like the Community Clinic and Carthage Crisis Center.

“There are four different categories the board compares these grants in,” CCF Board President Danny Lambeth explained. “And one would be more along the lines of nutrition — there’s an arts and crafts and culture-type things. And then we have some that are more geared towards kids.”

Some of the funding will go to Art Feeds, still others to a playground at Columbian Elementary School. The list has been building, with the grant program now in its 20th year.

“We need to be careful we don’t take things like this for granted – I think the number today would be $7.1 million that we’ve given back to the community,” said Lambeth. “And if you start thinking about what that creates and what that can buy with that one lump sum, it’s a significant, significant item.”

There’s also money for a water safety program, prescription drug assistance, and a Carthage beautification program. To view the full list and how the money will be spent, click here.