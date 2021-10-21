Carthage Community Foundation awards $40K in grant money to Carthage nonprofits

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Christmas has come early this year for a group of Carthage area nonprofits.

A total of 19 have received financial support through the Carthage Community Foundation. A luncheon was held today where checks were presented to each organization.

The foundation provides grant money twice a year. This round totaled close to $40,000.

“Through the generosity of many generations of Carthage and Southwest Missouri residents who left, left money that’s now managed the the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Carthage Community Foundation, the earnings and growth off those funds accumulates and we grant the earnings off those funds every year,” said Jeff Williams, Carthage Community Foundation Board President.

This year, the foundation has awarded nearly $80,000 in grant money.