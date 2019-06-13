Carthage city leaders work on $19 million spending plan for 2020

The City of Carthage is working on a $19 million spending plan for 2020.

That include almost $8 million in capital projects, like a new bridge at the intersection of River and 5th Street. The aging structure had recently seen damage from heavy truck traffic in the area. The city will also add another roundabout at Elk Street and 571 in the south part of town.

“It’s another extension of garrison that goes through Myers Park, it’s that intersection. So it’ll be another five legged intersection and it will improve access to Myers Park,” says Tom Short, Carthage City Administrator.

The proposed budget also includes a two percent raise for most city workers. The council is expected to finalize the spending plan later this month.

