Carthage city leaders set goals five years in the future for improving the city

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage city leaders have a good of idea of what they’d like to see change and-or improve within the next chunk of years.

Forget 2021 – Carthage city leaders are focusing on 2023, 24 and even 2026, balancing city needs with the municipal budget.

“Prioritizing as far as like what should come first where that money should come from,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage Asst. City Admin.

With about 15 action items under consideration, getting around town makes the list. That includes needed repairs on Garrison Avenue bridges.

“They are literally falling down, so trying to decide what we’re going to do with those if they were going to be fixed if there was gonna be a bond issue,” said Dagnan.

Downtown parking is another consideration – new signs to help drivers find the parking lots near the courthouse square. And then there’s the square itself.

“Want a bid on a parking kiosk, not necessarily parking meters, but where you use an app and you put in your parking spot, you can pay for a certain amount of time in that spot, they want to they want a quotation on that,” said Dagnan.

There’s also employee retention and projects in the parks system. Council members want to boost the Carthage ISO rating by creating a fire training center.

Greg Dagnan, Carthage Asst. City Admin.: “Primarily what the remodeling costs would be because we do want it to look like a, you know, very nice, a government building but very nicely done and fit in the community.”

But there’s one priority they want done now – improving cybersecurity.

Greg Dagnan, Carthage Asst. City Admin.: “I think we do a pretty good job with that but there’s a lot of things we need to do right now. And the council, that was one of the decisions, the council was like – do that right now. We’ll work it out, figure it out.”

The council will continue finetuning the long range plan in the coming weeks.