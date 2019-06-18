Carthage city leaders plan to take a look at local parks

Carthage city leaders are hoping to take a closer look at local parks in the coming months.

The proposed budget for 2020 details funding for a parks master plan. That would evaluate existing resources in city parks and look at what could be added to the mix. City leaders say that would likely include input from residents about what they like or don’t like about current facilities.

“Have that report done, plus the needs assessment of what we have, what we don’t have, what we need and don’t need,” says Tom Short, Carthage City Administrator.

Funding must be finalized before the project can go forward. The city council is expected to vote on the budget later this month.

