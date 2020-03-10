Carthage city leaders considering River Street widening project

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage city leaders will discuss a big ticket project to expand a street on the East side of town.

The $240,000 project would widen River Street to three lanes, construction that would stretch from HH to the North.

The area affected includes a drainage ditch – so the work would also address storm-water drainage for the roadway.

Tom Short, Carthage City Administrator, said, “Will keep one lane open to traffic the entire time – but it is going to necessitate closing part of it through the construction.”

City Council members are expected to vote on whether to move forward with the project at tomorrow night’s meeting.

That’s at City Hall on Tuesday, March 10th at 6:30 p.m.