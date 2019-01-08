Carthage city leaders consider adding automation court fee

Heading to city court in Carthage could be getting a little more pricey.

City leaders will consider adding a seven dollar automation court fee. The funds would pay for the cost of joining the show courts initiative - a project that lets you check court dates and the status of your case online.

"Makes it a lot more effective for them and a lot more efficient for them to check the site as opposed to call in and have to call the court people people all the time with questions,” says Tom Short, Carthage City Administrator.

The proposed change would affect only municipal cases like traffic tickets, nuisance cases and parking tickets. The city council is expected to vote on the question tomorrow night, with a potential start date in February.