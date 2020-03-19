Carthage City Council Declares State of Emergency for the City

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thursday afternoon, a Special City Council meeting was held in Carthage. The City of Carthage passed the below Resolution and three additional ordinances. For detailed information regarding these please visit the City of Carthage website at www.carthagemo.gov and select Agendas & Minutes.
- RESOLUTION NO. 1897.
- This resolution is the declaration of a State of Emergency within the City of Carthage.
- BILL NO. 20-12 ORDINANCE NO.
- This is an ordinance that allows Council to conduct meetings using video conferencing during an emergency.
- COUNCIL BILL NO. 20-13 ORDINANCE NO.
- This is an ordinance that supports the already existing Missouri State Statute allowing enforcement of a Health Department imposed quarantine.
- COUNCIL BILL NO. 20-14 ORDINANCE NO.
- This is an ordinance that prohibits the gathering of 50 or more persons in a public place with reasonable exceptions.