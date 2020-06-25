Carthage City Council COVID Meeting

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage city leaders meet to discuss options to slow the spread of coronavirus cases in the city.

Carthage city council members are looking for new strategies to cut down on new cases.

But they stopped short of requiring masks in town.

There was some discussion of a mask ordinance or requiring the use of masks at city facilities. But no council member proposed a vote on either option. Concerns included the enforceability of the requirement and feedback from citizens against requiring masks.

In a statement last week, the Carthage mayor cited a drastic increase in the number of city cases, a total that’s around 300. He said that while the city would follow the governor in the relaxing of restrictions in many cases, other requirements would stand.

That includes limiting the number of people allowed to gather in memorial hall.

The city taxi service is also temporarily suspended due to the spread of coronavirus.