Carthage City Council approves new road project

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A big time road project in Carthage is prompting city leaders to upgrade a road near the project.

City council members have approved a $700,000 plan to overhaul the storm water system along South Garrison Avenue. The section sits just south of the new roundabout that opened three months ago. Prior to that, the road had seen minimal traffic — but that’s not the case now.

“Traffic has quadrupled since the roundabout was done in that area. So obviously we’re going to have to restructure the street which does include fixing some storm water issues,” said Greg Dagnan, Carthage Int. Asst. City Admin.

The storm water work is the first step in upgrading the roadway. Construction is expected to start in January.