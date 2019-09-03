Carthage church hosts Labor Day family picnic

A local church organization came together to host a picnic for Labor Day.

The Grace Pointe Assembly of God gathered together at the Carthage Municipal Park and held a potluck lunch.

People of all ages brought an assortment of food and enjoyed each other’s company in the sun.

“It’s really about getting families together,” explained lead pastor Jeremiah Johnson. “For us, it’s not just about religious service and going to church–it’s about being together, it’s about being one.”

