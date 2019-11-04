Carthage church holds event to benefit congregation and community

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Hearts & Hands Missions benefit brings together community members in Carthage.

The First United Methodist Church Carthage held the event to help support their congregation.

Some of the funds will help them feed people in need in the city.

There was a silent and live auction.

Several gifts were available, including arts and crafts and local memorabilia for people to bid on.

Carolyn McClembs, First United Methodist Church Member, says, “For people in the community, it’s a way for them to get inside the church building and see what we have to offer and see we are friendly people and that we care about the community and the neighborhood around this church.”

The congregation plans to hold additional fundraisers soon, including holding a night of trivia in the community.