Carthage church helps students prepare for the school year

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Four state families gather outside a church in Carthage to receive needed school supplies.

Carthage Nazarene hosted the 3rd Annual Backpack Giveaway for families. Backpacks were filled with school supplies to help students start off the school year prepared. And with the community’s support, Carthage Nazarene was able to provide 300 students with backpacks.

“I love the fact that we get to interact with the people and show them that we love them and just be the hands and feet. We’re leaving such an awesome mark on the community.” Kaleb Wilson, Children’s Pastor

“We just hope that the families understand that there’s a church and churches in our community that love families, that we’re for them and for their success. We just hope that they understand that we’re praying for God’s blessings into their life.” Terrin Garber, Youth Pastor

Carthage Nazarene will be holding a Back-to-School Bash August 14th at 6 pm for all children up through sixth grade.