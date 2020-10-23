Carthage charity working to get kids on bicycles

CARTHAGE, Mo. — One of the best ways to get kids off their electronic devices and in motion is get them on a bike.

That’s one of the goals of a non profit organization called Here for Carthage. They are partnering with Carthage Parks and Recreation to get bikes for kids whose families can’t afford to buy them.

Chanti Beckham, Community Health Coordinator, H.E.R.E.4Carthage, said, “They found a quantity of bikes that we’re able to take in and refurbish and give to local kids, so we’re working with the schools with the counselors at local schools to be able to place those bikes in the hands of kids that want them or need them.”

If you’d like to donate a bike or bikes to that organization, follow the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=H.E.R.E.4CARTHAGE