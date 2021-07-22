Carthage Chamber of Commerce president and C.E.O. announced his retirement

CARTHAGE, MO – The man at the helm of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce has announced his retirement.

Mark Elliff has been the president and C.E.O. of the chamber for the last 9 years.

He says he’s proud of the increased number of chamber members during his tenure, as well as the growth of the Maple Leaf Festival, the development of Myers Park, and the addition of 500 jobs in town.

“Near retirement age and want to spend more time with with the family, with the granddaughters, they’re very active in school functions, they’re cheerleaders, got one that’s involved in athletic events and be able to do those and uh maybe spend some time doing so volunteering in other areas.” Says Mark Elliff, Carthage Chamber of Commerce President & C.E.O.

Elliff’s last say on the job will be December 31st.