Carthage Carnival kicks off in preparation for Maple Leaf festivities

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Finally tonight, the “Maple Leaf” festivities are underway in Carthage. Tonight — the start of the annual Carthage Chamber of Commerce’s Carnival.

It’s set up in Fair Acres Park. This year’s fun features more than 20 rides and attractions — all there for people to enjoy through Saturday.

“We try to come out every year. Specifically today the forecast is great for the next couple of days and we though while its not raining we will come out now. the kids love the carnival. they ask about it all year round,” said Tymon Bay, Carnival Attendee.

“It’s fun. Some rides are scary,” said Audrie Ward, Carnival Attendee.

And a reminder — this year’s Maple Leaf Parade begins Saturday morning at 9 o’clock on the historic Carthage Square.