Carthage candidate charged with harassing city council members

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Carthage city council candidate is facing criminal charges of harassing current members of the council.

63 year old Ronald E. Bass of Carthage has eight charges of harassment in the first degree.

Authorities say it’s connected to a series of e-mails Bass sent to council members and others regarding the Carthage senior center.

He had been banned from the center last fall after sending a number of unwanted messages to the director.

More recently Bass had e-mailed council members, who say he threatened them if they didn’t lift the ban.

Court documents quote the text, saying in part, “Lift the ban by next Monday in the mail,since ur slander n red flag thug trys didn’t work/gulag,etc.u are dead in the water for phase 2,etc.all u had to do was right the wrong,but u wanted a runnin gun battle/war…”