Carthage business announces new location

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage business will soon be opening a new set of doors.

The local vendor store Sweet Chickadees announced it will be opening a new location called SC Paint and Co in suite F of the strip mall on 2206 South Maple Street. The new location is expected to provide a place for the company to hold events, including those which highlight the products local small businesses sell in the store.

The anticipated opening date for the new location will be in February just in time for Valentine’s Day.