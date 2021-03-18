Carthage Bright Futures in need of food donations

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Bright Futures needs your help to keep students fed.

Coordinator Greg Spink says any donation of shelf stable items are appreciated. But, there are two in particular that are sent out with each food package. His organization spends about $1,200 each week purchasing food and about half of that amount goes to those two items.

Greg Spink, Carthage Bright Futures Coordinator, said, “We do Chef Boyardee Ravioli and chicken noodle soup from Campbell’s, and it can even be the generic, the key for me is they have the pop top cans, we have lots of kids that don’t have can openers and so we need to be sure they have a can they can get into, it doesn’t do us any good to send them food if they can’t get to it, so any kind of chicken noodle soup or ravioli product with a pop top on.”

Visit their website for more information on how to donate those two items or any other food items.