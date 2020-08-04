Carthage Bright Futures in need of backpacks

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Students in one local community need your help to be able to carry their books and supplies when classes start.

Bright Futures in Carthage is in need of backpacks for the coming school year.

Greg Spink says it’s too early to tell exactly how many of them they’ll need, but he says at lot more than last year.

Greg Spink, Coordinator, Carthage Bright Futures, said, “Last year we gave away almost 400 back packs in the Carthage area full of school supplies who were struggling, I can only imagine that need with Covid 19 being immensely greater.”

He says there will be a chance for kids in need of a back packs to sign up for them at the back to school bash on August 11th at the Fair Acres YMCA from 4 to 6 p.m.

Or he says parents can call him at 417-758-0899 and let him know how many they will need and what age and gender.

He says you can use that same number to call if you’d like to make a donation.